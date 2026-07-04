India envoy to China rejects comparison with Pakistan on West Asia mediation, calls it ‘unfair’

India’s envoy to China Vikram Doraiswami on Saturday dismissed comparisons between India and Pakistan on the question of mediation in the West Asia conflict, saying such parallels were “unfair” and that countries must decide for themselves whether mediation serves their national interest.

Speaking at the World Peace Forum hosted by China Tsinghua University, Doraiswami was responding to a question from a Chinese journalist on India’s global role and Pakistan’s reported attempts to mediate in the Iran–US tensions.

“I think the comparison, if I might be a little direct, with Pakistan, is a little... a little unfair. I think the economy in the two countries will tell you a lot,” he said.

He added that India should be assessed based on its actual position and contributions in the global system.

“We should look at countries according to what they are and what they are actually doing in the larger global system,” he said, noting that “India’s integration with the globe is at a level not matched by most countries.”

Highlighting India’s international engagement, he pointed to its economic integration with Europe and Asia and its willingness to contribute to broader questions of peace and security.

“We’re willing to do all of this. The question about mediation that you’re talking about, this is one that, you know, it is for individual countries to decide whether that adds value to their larger national position,” he said.