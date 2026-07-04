Jaish network busted, 8 arrested from Gujarat and MP with ‘radical’ literature

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has dismantled an alleged network linked to the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), arresting eight suspects from across the state and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. They were produced from the Kadi court, which granted them 14-day ATS remand.

Spread across Palanpur, Siddhpur, Navsari and Dewas, the operation is being viewed as a major breakthrough in efforts to prevent the revival of terror networks in the state.

The accused have been identified as Ahmed Abdullah Ghaziwala, Ibrahim Mohammad Hussain Ghagha, Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala, Zakaria Durrani, Mufti Faujan, Mohammad Amin Shera, Mohammad Abdul Rehman Sawdi, and Bilal Durani Mohammad (MP).

According to the ATS, all eight had allegedly been associated with the banned terror outfit for the past five months.

Addressing a press conference, Gujarat ATS DIG (Operations) Sunil Joshi said, acting on inputs, ATS launched a coordinated investigation using technical surveillance and human intelligence, eventually identifying eight suspects operating from different parts of Gujarat and MP.

“Based on technical surveillance and human intelligence, teams were immediately dispatched to Bhagd, Siddhpur, Navsari and Dewas in MP, leading to their arrest,” Joshi said.

“A large amount of incriminating material has been recovered from the mobile phones.

The accused were acting on directions received from Pakistani handlers.

Initially two accused were arrested, following which six more were apprehended,” the ATS official stated.

The probe has also brought to light a possible Kashmir connection. According to ATS, an unidentified individual from Kashmir allegedly met the main accused in Vadodara.