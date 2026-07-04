J&K L-G Manoj Sinha orders probe, suspends eight officials over books allegedly glorifying separatists

SRINAGAR: Two books approved for government school libraries in Jammu and Kashmir have sparked controversy over content allegedly glorifying militants and separatists, prompting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order an inquiry, suspend eight Education Department officials, blacklist the authors and publishers, and withdraw the books from the Union Territory.
The two books are Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Dr Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service, and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, authored by Dr Suhant Giri and published by Delhi-based Aurora Prakashan.
The controversy erupted after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Forum (JKPF) alleged that books supplied to government school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme glorified separatists and militants by portraying them as "great personalities" and "legends" of Jammu and Kashmir.
The books reportedly contain separate chapters on JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was executed in Delhi's Tihar Jail in 1984, jailed separatist leader Masarat Alam, slain separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone and late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, among others.
The publications have also referred to Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian Held Kashmir" and "Indian Occupied Kashmir".
Senior BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma termed it "academic jehad" and demanded an immediate ban on the books and their withdrawal from all government libraries and educational institutions. He alleged that the books glorify militants, separatists and anti-India elements, posing a serious threat to the country's sovereignty and integrity.
According to Sharma, the books portray individuals involved in terrorism and separatist activities as "legends" and "freedom fighters" while depicting actions against India and the Indian security forces in a sympathetic manner.
"Such content sought to distort history, undermine national institutions and mislead young readers," he said, demanding that all copies in government libraries, educational institutions and public circulation be confiscated and destroyed.
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress also criticised the Education Department over the inclusion of books allegedly glorifying separatism and militancy.
Following the controversy, the Jammu and Kashmir administration withdrew both books from government libraries, while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered an inquiry into the matter.
According to the government order, 123 copies of Personalities and Legends of J&K were supplied to schools in Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts, while 128 copies of Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir were distributed to schools in Jammu and Baramulla districts.
"It has come to the notice of the department that these books have highly inappropriate content. It is quite evident that there was serious negligence, dereliction of duty and lack of proper due diligence... while recommending such books which contained content related to separatism which has potential for creating law and order situations," the Education Department said in its order.
Acting on the Lieutenant Governor's directions, the department suspended eight officials, including library coordinators, principals, academic officers and lecturers, for alleged negligence and serious lapses. They will remain attached to the School Education Department during the suspension period.
A contractual Computer Assistant assisting the Coordinator (Library), Samagra Shiksha, was also disengaged with immediate effect.
The government appointed Ashwani Kumar, IBS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Power Development Department, as the Inquiry Officer to investigate the matter. Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary in the General Administration Department, has been appointed as the Presenting Officer.
The Inquiry Officer has been directed to submit the report to the competent authority within 30 days.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also blacklisted the authors and publishers of both books across the Union Territory.
"The printed material authored and published by them has been withdrawn from J&K," the government order stated.