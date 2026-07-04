J&K L-G Manoj Sinha orders probe, suspends eight officials over books allegedly glorifying separatists

SRINAGAR: Two books approved for government school libraries in Jammu and Kashmir have sparked controversy over content allegedly glorifying militants and separatists, prompting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order an inquiry, suspend eight Education Department officials, blacklist the authors and publishers, and withdraw the books from the Union Territory.

The two books are Personalities and Legends of J&K, authored by Dr Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena and published by Jammu-based Oberoi Book Service, and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, authored by Dr Suhant Giri and published by Delhi-based Aurora Prakashan.

The controversy erupted after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Forum (JKPF) alleged that books supplied to government school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme glorified separatists and militants by portraying them as "great personalities" and "legends" of Jammu and Kashmir.

The books reportedly contain separate chapters on JKLF founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was executed in Delhi's Tihar Jail in 1984, jailed separatist leader Masarat Alam, slain separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone and late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, among others.

The publications have also referred to Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian Held Kashmir" and "Indian Occupied Kashmir".

Senior BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma termed it "academic jehad" and demanded an immediate ban on the books and their withdrawal from all government libraries and educational institutions. He alleged that the books glorify militants, separatists and anti-India elements, posing a serious threat to the country's sovereignty and integrity.

According to Sharma, the books portray individuals involved in terrorism and separatist activities as "legends" and "freedom fighters" while depicting actions against India and the Indian security forces in a sympathetic manner.

"Such content sought to distort history, undermine national institutions and mislead young readers," he said, demanding that all copies in government libraries, educational institutions and public circulation be confiscated and destroyed.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress also criticised the Education Department over the inclusion of books allegedly glorifying separatism and militancy.

Following the controversy, the Jammu and Kashmir administration withdrew both books from government libraries, while Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered an inquiry into the matter.