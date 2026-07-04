Manipur CM visits Churachandpur to attend ex-MLA’s funeral despite shutdown, boycott call

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday visited Churachandpur district to attend the funeral of former Kuki-Zo MLA Vungzagin Valte despite a shutdown and boycott call by some Kuki-Zo organisations.

Valte was attacked by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, a day after the Kuki-Meitei ethnic violence began. He died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on February 20 this year after battling injuries sustained in the attack.

His funeral was delayed as his family and an umbrella body of Kuki-Zo organisations demanded justice, including a probe by a central agency into the assault.

Six Kuki-Zo civil society organisations boycotted the Chief Minister's visit, while the Kuki Inpi Manipur had urged him to postpone it until conditions became conducive.

Singh travelled to Churachandpur by helicopter and attended the funeral service at Dorcas Veng, becoming the first Chief Minister to visit the Kuki-majority district since the ethnic violence erupted in 2023.

According to a government statement, he returned to Imphal the same day to attend a virtual meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at the funeral, Singh described Valte as “a very calm person” and recalled their association since 2017, when he became Speaker of the Assembly.