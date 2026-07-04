Punjab Congress fault lines deepen ahead of 2027 polls; Warring denies factionalism

The fault lines in the Punjab Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections are now clearly visible.

While rejecting speculation about internal divisions, state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is like his elder brother.

He added that there is “no factionalism” in the party and expressed confidence that all senior leaders would appear together on a common stage within the next one or two days.

Channi's Delhi visit

On the other hand, a day after a large number of senior Congress leaders, gathered at Channi's residence, demanding that the party high command review its decision on the state leadership, the former chief minister left for Delhi on Saturday.

Sources said Channi’s visit to Delhi has triggered speculation over possible efforts to break the political deadlock that has emerged in the state unit following recent organisational appointments made by the Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Leaders close to Channi argue that the present arrangement has failed to enthuse workers at the grassroots level and that the party leadership needs to address their concerns before preparations for the Assembly polls gather momentum. They remain firm on their demand for a change in state leadership and have indicated that the dissident group could adopt a tougher stance if their concerns are ignored.

Throughout these developments, Channi has maintained complete silence.

Meanwhile, the dissident camp is awaiting a response from the party high command to its demand for a change in the Punjab Congress leadership.

'Nothing unusual'

Warring said there was nothing unusual about Congress leaders gathering at Channi’s residence, describing the former chief minister as a senior leader and Chairman of the party’s Campaign Committee.

“Channi is our elder brother, a senior leader, and former chief minister. If some Congress leaders meet at his house, there is nothing wrong with that. Tomorrow, leaders may gather at my residence or at Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s home as well. That should not be interpreted as infighting,” he said, adding that whenever Channi wants, he can meet the high command; nobody can stop him, and the senior leadership respects him.

Warring further said that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress high command hold Channi in high regard, and there is nothing inappropriate about the former Chief Minister meeting the party leadership.

He added that neither Channi nor any other senior leader has acted against party interests, and that strict action would be taken against those former MLAs or leaders found making statements against the party or indulging in indiscipline.

'No leader above organisational rules'

Warring said that no leader, including himself, is above the organisation’s rules. “No one is allowed to cross the party’s limits, even if that person is the state president. Everyone must know their boundaries,” he said.

He also urged party workers to exercise restraint and introspect before making public statements.