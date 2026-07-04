'Sample of brotherhood,' Venezuelan Foreign Minister thanks PM Modi for Operation Amistad

CARACAS: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visited the field hospital set up by India under Operation Amistad today, and lauded the medical services provided there.

In his press statement at the end of the visit, Gil said that alongside Ambassador of India to Venezuela, P.K. Ashok Babu, he witnessed the moving demonstration of solidarity, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the helping hand.

"We want to inform you that we have toured this field hospital. A field hospital that has been set up by the Government of India, friendly government, brotherly government. Ashok Babu, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, is with us here from India in Venezuela, the commander who has been in charge of operations here, the colleague Julio Leon, who is the director of the National Hippodrome Institute, President of the National Hippodrome Institute, facilities that are providing services for the installation of this hospital," he said.

Gil said further that the Indian experts have treated almost 400 people a day, offering wide range of treatment.

"We have seen that 400 people a day are being assisted in various matters. We're going to see in the videos people who have been beaten, fractured, hematoma, during earthquakes. We have seen people who are also getting dental care, X-ray unit, minor surgery. We have even seen attention given to rescuers who have been injured during Venezuelan rescue operations who were carrying out rescue operations at the time and who had injuries rescuing their compatriots. In other words, we want comprehensive care, ambassador," he said.