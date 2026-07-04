‘This is a scam’: Karnataka Congress chief demands rollback of E20 petrol over vehicle damage

Karnataka Congress President BK Hariprasad on Saturday questioned the Centre over the rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20), alleging that it is leading to vehicle breakdowns, reduced mileage and higher maintenance costs for consumers.

In a post on X, Hariprasad said motorists across the country were reporting widespread issues after the introduction of ethanol-blended fuel, claiming it has caused frustration and financial burden.

“Widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns and a sharp drop in mileage after the introduction of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol are leaving countless vehicle owners frustrated and burdened with higher maintenance costs,” he posted.

Targeting the Narendra Modi-led government, he alleged that instead of lowering fuel prices, the Centre had increased ethanol blending and shifted the cost burden onto consumers.

“Instead of reducing fuel prices, the Narendra Modi government has increased ethanol blending and passed the costs on to ordinary citizens. If people are paying the same—or more—for fuel while getting lower mileage and facing repair bills, serious questions must be answered. This is a scam,” he alleged.