‘This is a scam’: Karnataka Congress chief demands rollback of E20 petrol over vehicle damage

Karnataka Congress President BK Hariprasad on Saturday questioned the Centre over the rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20), alleging that it is leading to vehicle breakdowns, reduced mileage and higher maintenance costs for consumers.
In a post on X, Hariprasad said motorists across the country were reporting widespread issues after the introduction of ethanol-blended fuel, claiming it has caused frustration and financial burden.
“Widespread reports of vehicle breakdowns and a sharp drop in mileage after the introduction of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol are leaving countless vehicle owners frustrated and burdened with higher maintenance costs,” he posted.
Targeting the Narendra Modi-led government, he alleged that instead of lowering fuel prices, the Centre had increased ethanol blending and shifted the cost burden onto consumers.
“Instead of reducing fuel prices, the Narendra Modi government has increased ethanol blending and passed the costs on to ordinary citizens. If people are paying the same—or more—for fuel while getting lower mileage and facing repair bills, serious questions must be answered. This is a scam,” he alleged.
Hariprasad further said the ethanol-blending programme must be backed by transparency, scientific validation and consumer safeguards, and not implemented at the expense of motorists.
“This experiment should be backed by transparency, scientific evidence and consumer protection—not at the expense of millions of motorists. The BJP government must explain why fuel prices haven’t fallen despite 20 per cent ethanol blending and address the growing concerns of vehicle users,” he said.
Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the policy, alleging that E20 petrol is being “forcibly imposed” and is damaging vehicles while reducing fuel efficiency.
In a post on X, Kejriwal said there was widespread public anger over ethanol-blended petrol, claiming that it was causing mechanical issues and lower mileage.
“The entire country is an experimental lab for the Modi government. E20 petrol is being forcibly imposed on people. Due to ethanol, people's vehicles are breaking down, parts are getting damaged, and mileage is dropping. People are extremely angry,” he said.
He further questioned why the policy was being enforced if citizens were opposing it, urging the government to reconsider or withdraw it and respect public concerns.
(With ANI inputs)