Union Home Ministry designates 23 Pakistan-based individuals as ‘terrorists’ under UAPA

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on terrorism, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday designated 23 individuals linked to Pakistan-based terrorist organisations as terrorists under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

With the latest notification, the total number of individuals designated as terrorists under the amended UAPA has risen to 80 since the law was amended in 2019 to allow the government to notify individuals, in addition to organisations, as terrorists.

Of the 23 individuals, 17 are Pakistani nationals, and six are Indian nationals. According to the MHA, all are currently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The MHA said the individuals are affiliated with banned terrorist organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), The Resistance Front (TRF) and Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

According to the MHA, they have been involved in planning and carrying out terror attacks, inciting violence, recruiting and radicalising youth, trafficking arms, facilitating cross-border infiltration, raising funds and supporting terrorist networks.

The 23 individuals designated as terrorists are Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, Mohammad Musadiq, Mufti Mohammad Asghar Khan, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor, Abdullah Jihadi, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Farid, Abid Qayoom Lone, Haroon Rashid Ganai, Bilal Ahmed Mir, Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, Abdul Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmed, Hafiz Khalid Walid, Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki, Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Mohammad Yaqoob, Maulana Yusuf Taibi, Owais Farooz, Qari Yaqub Sheikh, Rana Iftikhar, Wasim Noor Jat and Mohammad Shahid Faisal.