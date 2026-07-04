Wanted gangster Goldy Dhillon detained in Spain; India initiates extradition process

CHANDIGARH: Acting on intelligence shared by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police, security agencies in Madrid, Spain, have detained wanted foreign-based gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon. He was named in the daylight murder of a pharmacy cashier in Sector 11, Chandigarh, had allegedly threatened AAP MLA Neena Mittal, and is also linked to several firing incidents in Canada.

Dhillon, who is wanted in multiple criminal cases, was taken into custody by Spanish authorities following a sustained international operation coordinated by Punjab Police, central intelligence agencies and Chandigarh Police. Officials had been tracking his movements abroad for a considerable period before his detention. Officials said Indian agencies were pursuing his deportation or extradition through diplomatic and legal channels, while formal confirmation from the Spanish authorities is still awaited.

He is wanted in the murder of Janaki Das, the cashier at Shri Kumar Medical Hall in Sector 11, Chandigarh. The incident took place on June 13, when Das was shot dead in a targeted attack that sent shockwaves across the city. In a separate case, operatives allegedly directed by Dhillon were moving into Chandigarh to receive a fresh target before being intercepted near Mullanpur with a foreign-made C47 pistol and a .32 bore pistol. Dhillon is also accused of issuing threats to AAP MLA Neena Mittal and has been linked to several firing incidents in Canada, according to investigators.

Dhillon, also known as "Goldi Rajpura", is a close associate of Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who has been designated a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The two are not the same person, a senior police officer clarified. However, Dhillon has been named as a co-conspirator alongside Brar in an NIA chargesheet related to an extortion-cum-firing case targeting a Sector 5 businessman in Chandigarh, in which both remain absconding.