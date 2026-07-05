80% work on bullet train project done, will meet rollout deadline: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that nearly 80% of works for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, India’s first high-speed rail corridor, has been completed. “Construction is progressing at a rapid pace. The first phase of the service, connecting Surat and Billimora, will become operational in 2027,” Vaishnaw said.

He added that the project would subsequently be extended in phases to Vapi, Ahmedabad and finally Mumbai, bringing India closer to realisation of a world-class rail network.

Bullet trains on the corridor have been engineered for speeds up to 350 km per hour, while the operational speed is expected to be 320 kmph. Once fully operational, the 508-kilometre corridor will reduce the journey time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, two key economic centres, to approximately 1 hour and 58 minutes.

The project spans 348 kilometres in Gujarat, 156 km in Maharashtra and 4 km in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology and operational practices, the corridor incorporates some of the most advanced systems in traction electrification, track infrastructure and railway operations.

Speaking to local residents on the sidelines of his review of the project in Ahmedabad, Vaishnaw reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to creating world-class transport infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Government is focused on developing modern railway stations, improving road connectivity and delivering state-of-the-art transport facilities across Gujarat. Completion of these projects will enhance passenger convenience, streamline urban traffic, and provide fresh momentum to the region’s overall economic and social development,” he said.

The minister directed officials to ensure that the remaining work on the Oamnagar underpass is completed before the Navaratri festival.