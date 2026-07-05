Beyond incentives: How Chhattisgarh is turning 'investor confidence' into 'competitive advantage'

RAIPUR: As India's industrial outlook undergoes a tectonic shift, Chhattisgarh evidently leads by rewriting the rules of investor attraction.
For decades, Indian states engaged in fierce bidding wars, using tax incentives and capital subsidies to lure manufacturing giants. Chhattisgarh has charted a new course to transform 'Investor Trust' into an unbeatable ‘Industrial Edge’.
With Corporate’s new mandate on speed, predictability, and operational freedom emerging, Chhattisgarh moved early to align itself with this changing investment landscape.
Building on its established strengths in mining and steel, Chhattisgarh is now expanding its industrial footprint across electronics, semiconductors, logistics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing and advanced manufacturing, officials said.
Over the past 18 months, this strategy has paid off, with the state securing a staggering Rs 8 lakh crore in new investment proposals. Remarkably, nearly half of these commitments are concentrated in cutting-edge, new-age sectors like Artificial Intelligence (AI), data centres, semiconductors, IT, and pharmaceuticals.
Chhattisgarh's institutional makeover is its status as the first state to implement Jan Vishwas 2.0. This landmark reform rationalises and decriminalises 279 minor provisions across various sectors. It replaces an intimidating, inspector-driven compliance system with a trust-based model.
"Governance should facilitate enterprise, not intimidate it," has become the guiding philosophy.
"Chhattisgarh’s trust-based reforms sparked a major investment boom. The radical policy shift is positioning the state as India’s next high-tech manufacturing hub. We are committed to creating a thriving industrial environment, making the investment process much more convenient and transparent,” affirmed Vishnu Deo Dai, Chief Minister.
This pro-business environment is further reinforced by pioneering land reforms, said Rajat Kumar, Secretary (Commerce & Industry).
“Chhattisgarh became the first state to enable automatic land mutation immediately upon registration, completely bypassing tedious departmental silos. Additionally, an online, fee-based mechanism has streamlined industrial land diversion, guaranteeing approvals within just 15 days,” he added.
"Chhattisgarh stands out as a forward-looking destination for high-technology manufacturing," said Eswara Rao Nandam, MD & CEO of Polymatech Electronics.
Nandam stated that the state's proactive facilitation and strong ease-of-doing-business environment enabled a smooth and efficient investment process for his company.
"The responsiveness of the administration and speed of resolution make Chhattisgarh one of the most investor-friendly states we have worked with,” said Ravi Banda, MD & CEO of Square Business Services Pvt. Ltd.
The Invest Chhattisgarh portal serves as a unified digital interface tracking the entire business lifecycle. It features an Intuitive Subsidy Calculator alongside the powerhouse OneClick Single Window System, which seamlessly integrates over 130 services across 10 different departments.
National recognitions are pouring in, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) ranking Chhattisgarh as a "Top Achiever" in its Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP). The state was also named a "High Performer" among landlocked states in the LEADS logistics rankings.
“These administrative triumphs are backed by roaring economic fundamentals. Since its inception in November 2000, Chhattisgarh's economy has expanded nearly 25-fold, pushing its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to approximately Rs 6.31 lakh crore,” Rajat Kumar said.
The state remains power surplus with installed generation capacity exceeding 26 GW, while manufacturing continues to play a significant role in the economy.