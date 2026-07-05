Chhattisgarh mourns legendary Pandwani singer Teejan Bai's demise

RAIPUR: A wave of grief has swept across the Indian art and cultural community following the demise of legendary Pandwani singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Teejan Bai. She passed away early Sunday morning at AIIMS Raipur after battling a prolonged illness. She was 70.

Teejan Bai was a renowned figure who catapulted the traditional folk art form of Pandwani—a musical narration of the Hindu epic Mahabharata—from the rural courtyards of Chhattisgarh to the international stage. Known for her powerful voice, animated storytelling, and captivating stage presence involving her signature stringed instrument (tambura), she mesmerised audiences worldwide, including in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Australia.

Recognising her invaluable contribution to the country's folk heritage, the Government of India conferred upon her its civilian accolades: Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2003) and Padma Vibhushan (2019).

“With the demise of world-renowned Pandwani exponent and Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai, Chhattisgarh has lost one of the most precious voices of its cultural identity. Through her powerful storytelling, evocative folk renditions and unmatched stage presence, she brought the tales of the Mahabharata alive for generations, taking Pandwani from village courtyards to some of the world’s most prestigious cultural platforms. It is an irreparable loss to the entire Indian cultural world,” said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister.

In addition to the Padma awards, she was a recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Nritya Shiromani, and the Kala Shiromani. Multiple universities had also honored her with honorary D.Litt degrees for her lifetime devotion to cultural preservation.