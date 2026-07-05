Dehradun Diary | Governor, CM join Seva Pakhwada in Rishikesh

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday joined the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ at IDPL Ground, Rishikesh, drawing over 20,000 people. Citizens showered them with flowers and congratulated Dhami on completing five years in office. Under the fortnight-long outreach, a multi-department camp was held for Dehradun, Haridwar and Tehri districts. Through an “integrated effort”, officials resolved public grievances on the spot and delivered benefits of welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries. Stalls provided information and instant enrolment. The mega health camp treated 1,009 patients.

AIIMS-Rishikesh makes history with a surgery

AIIMS Rishikesh entered the Guinness World Records for performing the heaviest bone tumour surgery ever recorded. On June 9, 2025, a multidisciplinary team removed a massive 35 kg tumour from the left thigh of a 27-year-old man. The procedure was led by senior surgeons from orthopaedics, CTVS, and burns & plastic surgery. Dr Mohit Dhingra, Dr Anshuman Darbari, and Dr Madhuri Vathulya were key members of the team. Executive Director Meenu Singh said the institute remains committed to delivering advanced care to every patient. The record has now been verified and published by Guinness World Records, London.