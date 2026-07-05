Dy Jail Superintendent, warden arrested for facilitating drug smuggling, mobile phones inside Hoshiarpur Jail

CHANDIGARH: A Deputy Jail Superintendent and a warden have been arrested by the Punjab Police for allegedly facilitating the smuggling of drugs and mobile phones inside the Hoshiarpur Central Jail.

The police action came after a video recorded by a gangster from inside the prison went viral on social media.

Harbhajan Singh, posted as Deputy Superintendent at the Central Jail, was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Staff during the intervening night of July 4 and 5 in connection with an FIR registered at City Police Station, Hoshiarpur, on June 14.

He has been booked under relevant provisions of the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Malik said the action was taken based on a complaint by the Jail Department filed on June 14.

"Considering the seriousness of the allegations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SP Major Singh was constituted. During the preliminary inquiry, a mobile phone was recovered from inside the jail thus a case was registered at City Police Station, Hoshiarpur," he said.