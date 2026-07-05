Governance: Chhattisgarh cabinet undergoes tech, strategy training at IIM-Raipur

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, convened a two-day reflection and training retreat at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur on Saturday.

Officials said that to ensure complete focus and uninterrupted dialogue, all the cabinet ministers were staying on the management institute’s campus throughout the event. The first day was conducted with focus towards the national goal of a “Developed India” (Viksit Bharat), with sessions led by national experts on artificial intelligence, rural macroeconomics, modern leadership, and public ethics.

The timing of the retreat aligns with a critical transition for the state. With the security situation in the earlier conflict-ridden Bastar region showing improvement, the administration is aggressively shifting its focus from conflict management to aggressive development. The Sai government, officials said, is reshaping its framework to prioritise roads, healthcare, education, tourism, and heavy investment in remote tribal zones. Equipping the cabinet with advanced administrative tools is seen as a direct pipeline to accelerating delivery even in hard-to-reach areas.

The technological roadmap was a highlight of day one. Abhay Karandikar, NITI Aayog member known for his work in the telecommunication sector, addressed the Cabinet on the expanding footprint of artificial intelligence, data-backed policy design, and digital governance. The core takeaway was how future administrative success will be measured by transparency and how rapidly technology can deploy welfare schemes to the state’s most isolated populations.

Addressing the state’s agricultural backbone, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand led a session on modernising the rural economy. The retreat opened with a session on mindfulness and leadership by spiritual mentor Gaur Gopal Das.

He noted that modern governance is shaped as much by leaders’ empathy as by the policies they draft.