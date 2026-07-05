India plans seabed cable network to hunt Chinese, Pakistani submarines

NEW DELHI: India is moving to plant eyes and ears on the Indian Ocean seabed. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has kicked off the hunt for an industry partner to develop and deploy an Underwater Fiber Optic Sensing System (UFOSS), a fixed network of undersea sensors that will keep round-the-clock watch on submarines prowling India’s waters.

The Kochi-based Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), DRDO’s premier underwater warfare lab, has floated an expression of interest (EOI) to identify a “lead system integrator” for the turnkey development, supply, transportation, deployment and commissioning of the system. The network will comprise seabed sensor nodes linked by subsea fibre-optic cables to a shore station where the data will be received, monitored and analysed.

An EOI is only the first stage of the procurement process, issued on a “no cost, no commitment” basis to gauge industrial capability. But it marks the government’s first public move towards what could eventually become a strategic underwater sensing grid. Based on the responses, NPOL will float a request for proposal (RFP), with the lowest qualified bidder to bag the contract.