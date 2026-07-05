Indian passport ranks 125th globally in 2026 Global Passport Index

India’s position varies significantly across the index’s three pillars. It ranked 136th in Enhanced Mobility, which carries the highest weight at 50 per cent and measures travel freedom alongside destination attractiveness. It placed 118th in Quality of Living, reflecting an 11-place improvement driven by factors such as healthcare, education and personal safety. In the Investment Index, which assesses economic opportunity and taxation, India stood at 94th, up three places from the previous edition.

Unlike rankings focused solely on visa-free access, the Global Passport Index evaluates passports across mobility, investment potential and quality of life. This places India significantly lower than the Henley Passport Index, where it ranks around 80th.

At the top of the 2026 rankings, Sweden secured first place, followed by Switzerland and Finland. Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark shared fourth position, while Ireland ranked seventh. The United Kingdom, Norway and Singapore completed the top ten, with European nations dominating the list. Afghanistan was ranked last.