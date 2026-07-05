Lawrence Bishnoi gang members killed in police encounter at Haryana's Bahadurgarh

CHANDIGARH: Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were shot dead in an alleged encounter during a joint operation by the Haryana Police and Delhi Police at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district of Haryana in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Pravesh of Tibba Danasher and Himanshu of Jakhod Khera village in Hisar district.

Superintendent of Police of Special task Force, Vikrant Bhushan, said that the deceased were carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each and were wanted in the murder of gym operator Kapil in Hansi.

He said that the accused were then taken to the Trauma Centre in Bahadurgarh town, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Meanwhile, a police constable allegedly injured during the encounter was referred to another hospital and is undergoing treatment.

"The joint team of Special Task Force of Haryana and Special Cell of Delhi Police acted on specific intelligence inputs that the duo armed with weapons, had arrived in Bahadurgarh to execute another crime. When the police attempted to intercept them, they opened fire. In self-defence, the police retaliated and fired back," said Bhushan.

"During the exchange of fire, Constable Ankit of the Special Cell sustained a gunshot injury to his leg, while four other personnel escaped unhurt after bullets struck the bulletproof jackets. Both shooters were also injured in the encounter,” he added.

"Further investigation into the case will be conducted by Bahadurgarh Deputy Commissioner of Police Mayank Mishra,’’ the officer said.

Kapil, a gym owner in Hisar, was allegedly shot dead by Parvesh and Himanshu on June 11 while conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of six to seven people. A CCTV visual of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Parvesh and Himanshu were also named as accused in a case registered by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.