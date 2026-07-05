Meghalaya's Khasi Hills council blocks Blinkit's entry to shield 4,000 local businesses

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) in Meghalaya has sparked a controversy after refusing to grant a trade licence to quick-commerce platform Blinkit, citing the need to protect indigenous traders and local businesses.

The KHADC, which regulates trade in areas under its jurisdiction, said the decision was aimed at safeguarding the interests of nearly 4,000 shops in and around Shillong.

A few days ago, KHADC Chief Executive Member Winston Tony Lyngdoh had indicated that the council would not issue a trade licence to Blinkit if its business model posed a threat to indigenous traders and local businesses.

The decision, however, has drawn criticism from several quarters, with opponents accusing the council—constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution—of overlooking consumer interests and restricting competition.