Over 80 per cent of India's cyber fraud losses since 2020 reported in last two years

NEW DELHI: The number of cyber frauds cases in India has jumped dramatically, with government data showing that the overwhelming majority of financial losses have occurred in just the past two years, as more than 80 percent of the money lost to cyber fraud since 2020 was reported in 2024 and 2025, underscoring the rapidly escalating threat posed by online scams… (350)

“The government data revealed that Indians lost a total of Rs 55,659.81 crore to cyber fraud between 2020 and 2025. Of this, an alarming Rs 45,344.16 crore was siphoned off in 2024 and 2025 alone, highlighting the unprecedented scale at which cybercriminals have targeted victims in recent years,” a source said.

The surge is equally evident in the number of complaints filed, according to the data, as sources said, the authorities registered 67.32 lakh cyber fraud complaints between 2019 and 2025, with nearly 43.22 lakh complaints, which amounted to almost two-thirds of the total, lodged during the last two years. The sharp increase reflects both the growing reach of cybercriminals and the mounting vulnerability of individuals across the country.

“Data analysis also indicates a worrying shift in the nature of these crimes. Beyond the rise in the number of cases, the average financial loss per complaint has increased significantly over time, suggesting that fraudsters are not only striking more frequently but are also extracting larger sums from each victim. The trend points to increasingly sophisticated scams capable of inflicting greater financial damage,” the source said.