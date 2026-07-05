Pandavani legend Teejan Bai dies at 70

RAIPUR: Legendary Pandavani folk singer Teejan Bai, who brought Chhattisgarh's traditional storytelling art to global audiences, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on Sunday after a prolonged illness, doctors said.

She was 70. The Padma Vibhushan recipient breathed her last at 3.15 am on Sunday at the hospital, where she had been undergoing treatment since May 27, a doctor at AIIMS, Raipur, told PTI.

Teejan Bai, who hailed from Durg district, was widely regarded as the foremost exponent of Pandavani, the traditional folk art form of Chhattisgarh that narrates episodes from the Indian epic Mahabharata through dramatic storytelling, singing and musical accompaniment.

Known for her powerful voice, commanding stage presence and expressive performance style, she transformed Pandavani from a regional folk tradition into an internationally acclaimed art form.

Her performances captivated audiences across India and abroad, earning her recognition as one of the country's most celebrated folk artists.

In recognition of her exceptional contribution to Indian folk arts, she was conferred the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.