‘System failed our children’: Congress holds candle march in Dehradun over paper leaks

DEHRADUN: Congress workers took out a candle march in Dehradun on Saturday to protest recurring paper leaks, corruption and mismanagement in competitive examinations across the country.

The march began from the residence of 23-year-old Riya Thapa in Pooja Vihar. Riya, a resident of Dehradun, was found dead at her home a few days ago. A Class 12 topper with 97.6% marks, she was preparing for NEET after completing school.

Family members, relatives, local residents and Congress workers paid tribute to her and observed a two-minute silence for the peace of her soul.

Party leaders said the protest was held both to demand justice for Riya and to highlight the plight of lakhs of aspirants facing uncertainty in national examinations.

Congress leader Vaibhav Walia said Riya's death reflects a larger crisis in the education system.

“Riya Thapa's untimely death is not just the tragedy of one family. It is a symbol of the failure of the country's education system,” Walia said.

He alleged that repeated paper leaks in NEET and other examinations, along with corruption and administrative negligence, have pushed the future of millions of students into darkness.

“Students who work for years have lost faith in the government's system. Their dreams are being toyed with again and again,” he said.

“The government has completely failed to secure the future of the country's youth.”

The Congress organised a torchlight procession in Dehradun, led by State Mahila Congress president Jyoti Rautela. Students, parents, youth and citizens joined the march to demand accountability and a fair examination system.

Rautela said the participation showed that young people will no longer accept any tampering with their future.

“By joining this people's movement, the youth have sent a clear message that they will not accept any kind of manipulation with their future,” she said.

She added that the student campaign being led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has now become the voice of the common people.

“This is not just a fight for justice for Riya Thapa. It is a fight for a fair and transparent examination system, for accountability, and for the dignity of every student in the country,” Rautela said.

The Congress said similar protests will be held in other districts to press for strict laws against paper leaks and for the protection of students appearing in competitive examinations.