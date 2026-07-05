Top Sikh clergy gives Punjab govt 10 days to shut AAP IT Cells over alleged anti- Akal Takht propaganda

CHANDIGARH: The standoff between the Sikh clergy and the AAP-led Punjab government appears set to deepen, with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday issuing a 10-day ultimatum to the state government to shut down two AAP IT Cell offices in Chandigarh and Mohali, alleging that they are spreading "vilified propaganda" against the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.
Addressing a Panthic gathering organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Gargaj warned that if the government failed to act within 10 days, Nihang Sikhs would be sent to close the offices.
Warning of action by the Khalsa Panth against the AAP's IT Cell offices, Gargaj accused individuals operating from Chandigarh and Mohali, including outsiders, of using social media to target Akal Takht and other Sikh institutions following the Sikh clergy's verdict against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over an allegedly objectionable video.
"If they do not stop vilified propaganda against the highest Sikh temporal seat through social media after the Sikh clergy's verdict against the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over an objectionable video, the Panth will take appropriate action," he said.
He urged the Punjab government to initiate action against those responsible within the stipulated period, adding that if such activities continued, "the Khalsa Panth would itself take appropriate action."
The gathering was convened to endorse the Akal Takht's recent decision declaring Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as Guru-Dokhi (one who has offended the Guru) and anti-Khalsa Panth over a video that allegedly showed him engaging in an act that hurt Sikh sentiments. Mann, however, has denied being the person in the video, maintaining that it features an impersonator.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the overwhelming support shown by the Sikh community for the directive issued by the five Singh Sahibans sent a clear message to those attempting to undermine the dignity, traditions and authority of the Akal Takht.
"The united support shown by the entire Panth for the directive issued by the Sikh clergy is a clear response to those attempting to undermine the dignity, traditions and authority of the Takht. Anyone who has set aside personal ego and submitted before this Takht has always returned spiritually purified," Dhami said.
Dhami also presented a resolution against the Chief Minister, which was unanimously adopted by the gathering amid chants of Sikh religious slogans.
Representatives of several Sikh religious organisations, including Nihang groups, attended the event in large numbers. The gathering was organised to mobilise the Sikh community in support of the Akal Takht's decree.
During his address, Gargaj also criticised the AAP government over what he alleged were a series of fake encounters carried out by the Punjab Police in recent months.
"The Sikh youths have been targeted through the fake encounters by the Punjab Police. The Panth will not tolerate these excesses against the community. We will not die with this oppression. The government should refrain from this practice," he said.
Invoking history, Gargaj said rulers who had challenged the authority of the Akal Takht had eventually faded away, while the institution had continued to stand firm.
"History bears witness that rulers who challenged the supremacy of Akal Takht Sahib eventually faded away, while the institution has continued to stand firm and will remain steadfast in the future. Every Sikh must uphold the dignity, supremacy and directives of Akal Takht with complete faith and commitment," he said.
He added: "Akal Takht is the eternal throne of the Guru. Successive governments have attacked the institution in the past, but the Khalsa Panth has always stood firmly in its defence. Those harbouring misconceptions should remember history, as even the most powerful individuals had ultimately bowed before this Takht."
Gargaj also announced that a Khalsa Vaheer (religious march) would be organised on July 24 to mark Miri-Piri Divas. The march will begin at Akal Takht and conclude at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, with the aim of inspiring children and youth to embrace Sikh values while spreading Sikh teachings and creating public awareness.
He further suggested that the SGPC should commemorate the Foundation Day of Akal Takht Sahib every year on a much larger scale in collaboration with Panthic organisations.
Calling for a united fight against the growing menace of drug abuse, Gargaj urged the Sikh community to connect the younger generation with Gurbani, Naam Simran, selfless service and Sikh values.
"Youth rooted in the Guru's teachings will remain free from all forms of addiction," he said.