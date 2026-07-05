Top Sikh clergy gives Punjab govt 10 days to shut AAP IT Cells over alleged anti- Akal Takht propaganda

CHANDIGARH: The standoff between the Sikh clergy and the AAP-led Punjab government appears set to deepen, with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday issuing a 10-day ultimatum to the state government to shut down two AAP IT Cell offices in Chandigarh and Mohali, alleging that they are spreading "vilified propaganda" against the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

Addressing a Panthic gathering organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, Gargaj warned that if the government failed to act within 10 days, Nihang Sikhs would be sent to close the offices.

Warning of action by the Khalsa Panth against the AAP's IT Cell offices, Gargaj accused individuals operating from Chandigarh and Mohali, including outsiders, of using social media to target Akal Takht and other Sikh institutions following the Sikh clergy's verdict against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over an allegedly objectionable video.

"If they do not stop vilified propaganda against the highest Sikh temporal seat through social media after the Sikh clergy's verdict against the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over an objectionable video, the Panth will take appropriate action," he said.

He urged the Punjab government to initiate action against those responsible within the stipulated period, adding that if such activities continued, "the Khalsa Panth would itself take appropriate action."