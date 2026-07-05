Two LeT terrorists cornered in orchard in J&K's Shopian as Army plugs escape routes

Two terrorists affiliated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) remained trapped inside a dense orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday as security forces intensified efforts to prevent their escape, with the encounter entering its second day.

A joint team of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) resumed search operations in the Meemandar area after surveillance cameras spotted the terrorists in the orchard on Friday.

The operation initially saw security forces establish a tight cordon around the area and clear four of the seven villages in the Meemandar belt. The terrorists opened fire as Army personnel advanced, prompting an exchange of gunfire.

The trapped terrorists have been identified as Latif and Zakir, both residents of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. According to security officials, Zakir has been associated with the LeT since 2024, while Latif joined the outfit last year.

To prevent any escape through the dense foliage, the Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, Victor Force, has deployed additional personnel to seal all possible exit routes and illuminated the area overnight.

Officials said the thick summer foliage provides natural concealment, making surveillance difficult and creating opportunities for trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots in the security cordon.

Shopian has historically served as a critical transit corridor connecting south Kashmir to central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal range.

Officials said that while foreign terrorists have increasingly been used for attacks, containing local operatives like Latif and Zakir remains vital to disrupting the logistics networks and breaking the cycle of local recruitment.

(With inputs from PTI)