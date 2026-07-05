Uttarakhand flags off first batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 with 49 pilgrims

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 commenced on Saturday with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagging off the first batch of 49 pilgrims from the Sharda Tourist Rest House in Tanakpur, Champawat.

Amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole", Dhami presented each pilgrim with a plaque of Lord Shiva and a rudraksha mala, wishing them a safe and successful pilgrimage.

"This is not just a religious journey, but a symbol of spiritual consciousness, cultural unity and national harmony," Dhami said. "It is only by Lord Shiva's grace that a devotee gets the opportunity for this sacred yatra."

According to Manoj Kumar, manager of the Sharda Tourist Rest House, the first batch comprises 49 pilgrims, 34 men and 15 women, accompanied by a doctor.

The yatris come from 13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"This reflects India's cultural diversity and is a strong example of national integration," Kumar said.