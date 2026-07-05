Uttarakhand flags off first batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 with 49 pilgrims

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 commenced on Saturday with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagging off the first batch of 49 pilgrims from the Sharda Tourist Rest House in Tanakpur, Champawat.
Amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole", Dhami presented each pilgrim with a plaque of Lord Shiva and a rudraksha mala, wishing them a safe and successful pilgrimage.
"This is not just a religious journey, but a symbol of spiritual consciousness, cultural unity and national harmony," Dhami said. "It is only by Lord Shiva's grace that a devotee gets the opportunity for this sacred yatra."
According to Manoj Kumar, manager of the Sharda Tourist Rest House, the first batch comprises 49 pilgrims, 34 men and 15 women, accompanied by a doctor.
The yatris come from 13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
"This reflects India's cultural diversity and is a strong example of national integration," Kumar said.
The pilgrims received a traditional Devbhoomi welcome with Chholiya dance, flower showers, garlands and a cultural programme showcasing Uttarakhand's folk music and traditions.
From Tanakpur, the group will travel to Pithoragarh, Dharchula and Gunji before crossing into Tibet through the Lipulekh Pass en route to Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake in China.
The pilgrimage is being facilitated through the Tanakpur route for the second consecutive year.
Urging pilgrims to undertake the arduous journey with faith and patience, Dhami said, "An unwavering belief in Lord Shiva makes every difficulty easy."
He also described the yatra as a catalyst for development in Uttarakhand's border regions.
"This pilgrimage connects people from across the country with the rich culture, traditions and life of our frontier villages," he said, urging pilgrims to support the local economy by purchasing handicrafts and other local products.
Among the first batch, Arun Kumar from Tamil Nadu is serving as the group doctor, 68-year-old Purushottam Khandelwal from Rajasthan is the oldest pilgrim, while Harikrishna, 21, from Gujarat is the youngest.
Pilgrims appreciated the arrangements made by the state government, including accommodation, health checks and the traditional welcome.
Officials said subsequent batches of pilgrims will be flagged off in phases over the coming weeks.