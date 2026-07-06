A month after eight killed at an illegal fireworks unit in Jaipur, factory operator nabbed

JAIPUR: Nearly a month after a fire at an illegal fireworks unit in Jaipur killed eight people, police have arrested its alleged operator, Firoz, from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh during a late-night raid, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ranjita Sharma said Firoz, 33, had been absconding since the June 9 explosion. Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Khoh Nagorian police station conducted a late-night raid in Ghaziabad and arrested him on Saturday.

Police alleged that Firoz procured explosive raw materials from Delhi and Ghaziabad and transported them to Jaipur for manufacturing and packaging fireworks at illegal units.

The building owner, Qayum Khan, was arrested on June 11 and is lodged in Jaipur Central Jail. Police said Qayum, his absconding brother Yakub, and Firoz allegedly ran the operation together.