Allahabad HC seeks Centre, ASI responses on petition alleging presence of temple inside Taj Mahal

The Allahabad High Court on Monday sought responses from the Union Government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on a writ petition alleging the presence of a temple in the Taj Mahal premises and seeking a declaration regarding the same.

The petition was filed on July 3 by the Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple, Hari Shankar Jain and four others.

Hari Shanker Jain submitted before the court that his application for appointing an advocate commissioner as well as for photography of the "disputed" premises in the Taj Mahal complex was wrongly rejected by the trial court, and thereafter, the revision was dismissed as not maintainable.

Though the same is necessary for the adjudication of a dispute.

After hearing Jain, Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal asked the Central government as well as the ASI to file a counter-affidavit in the matter and also issued notice to Pankaj Kumar Verma, who is the respondent No 4 in the writ petition.