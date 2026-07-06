'Catastrophic consequences of fatigue': Union demands abolition of 12-hour shift after pointsman hit by train, dies

NEW DELHI: The All India Pointsmen Association has demanded the abolition of the 12-hour duty roster following the death of one of its members at Gudma station in Nagpur on July 1 while assisting train operations.

"Pointsman Abhilash Yadav, who was on duty from 8 pm to 8 am at Gudma station, was hit by the Tata Nagar Express on July 1," officials said.

"He stabilised a train after it was terminated at the station and moved to the adjacent track without realising that the Tata Nagar Express was approaching on that track," they added.

Pointsmen in the Indian Railways are responsible for attending to problems at track crossing points, stabilising trains after their journey in yards, serving written communications to loco pilots and guards, among other duties.

The association alleged that Yadav's exhausting work schedule was responsible for his death and said it is not only directly jeopardising safe train operations but also compromising the lives of thousands of frontline operating staff.

"The catastrophic consequences of severe mental and physical fatigue were painfully demonstrated on July 1 at Gudma station under the Nagpur Division of the South East Central Railway," said Sai Prasad, Central Organising Secretary of the All India Pointsmen Association (AIPMA).