Chhattisgarh govt seeks to withdraw Governor veto plea; co-petitioner refuses to back down in HC

RAIPUR: The legal challenge to the Governor's alleged pocket veto of key Bills passed by the Chhattisgarh Assembly between 2019 and 2023 took a dramatic turn in the High Court on Monday, with the BJP-led state government seeking to withdraw its petition while a tribal activist co-petitioner refused to back down.

The petitions, pending for nearly three years, came up for hearing before Justice AK Prasad.

The dispute dates back to the previous Congress government (2018–2023), when the then Governor withheld assent to several Bills passed by the Assembly without taking a final decision.

This led to two separate petitions, one filed by the then state government and another by tribal activist Sant Kumar Netam, who challenged the delay in granting assent to a Bill proposing an increase in reservation quotas in the state.

"Justice A.K. Prasad heard the long-pending petitions after a hiatus of nearly three years," said advocate Sudiep Shrivastava, counsel for Netam.

During the hearing, Advocate General Vivek Sharma, appearing for the state government, informed the court that the government intended to withdraw its petition and sought time to file a formal application.

However, Netam's counsel opposed the move, saying his client would continue pursuing the case and seek a final decision on the pending Bills by relying on a Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court delivered last year.