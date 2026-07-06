Chhattisgarh industry expands beyond mining, steel

RAIPUR: As India’s industrial outlook undergoes a tectonic shift, Chhattisgarh evidently leads by rewriting the rules of investor attraction. For decades, Indian states engaged in fierce bidding wars, using tax incentives and capital subsidies to lure manufacturing giants.
Chhattisgarh has charted a new course to transform ‘Investor Trust’ into an unbeatable ‘Industrial Edge’. However, with the corporation’s new mandate on speed, predictability, and operational freedom emerging, the state moved early to align itself with this changing investment landscape.
Building on its established strengths in mining and steel, Chhattisgarh is now expanding its industrial footprint across electronics, semiconductors, logistics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing and advanced manufacturing, the officials said.
Over the past 18 months, this strategy has paid off handsomely, with the state securing a staggering Rs 8 lakh crore in new investment proposals.
Chhattisgarh’s institutional makeover is its status as the first state to implement Jan Vishwas 2.0. This landmark reform rationalises and decriminalises 279 minor provisions across various sectors.
“Governance should facilitate enterprise, not intimidate it,” becomes the guiding philosophy.
“Chhattisgarh’s trust-based reforms sparked a major investment boom. The radical policy shift is making the state of India’s next high-tech manufacturing hub. We are committed to creating a thriving industrial environment, making the investment process much more convenient and transparent,” affirmed CM Vishnu Deo Sai.
This pro-business environment is further reinforced by pioneering land reforms, said Rajat Kumar, Secretary (Commerce & Industry). “Chhattisgarh became the first state to enable automatic land mutation immediately upon registration, completely bypassing tedious departmental silos. Additionally, an online, fee-based mechanism has streamlined industrial land diversion, guaranteeing approvals within just 15 days,” he added.
“Chhattisgarh stands out as a forward-looking destination for high-technology manufacturing,” said Eswara Rao Nandam, MD & CEO of Polymatech Electronics, selecting the state with its massive `10,000 crore semiconductor manufacturing SEZ and further stating that the state’s proactive facilitation and strong ease-of-doing-business environment enabled a smooth and efficient investment process for them.
“The responsiveness of the administration and speed of resolution make Chhattisgarh one of the most investor-friendly states we have worked with,” said Ravi Banda, MD & CEO of Square Business Services Private Limited.
Rs 8L cr secured
The state securing a staggering `8 lakh crore in new investment proposals
Chhattisgarh has status as the first state in India to implement Jan Vishwas 2.0
This reform rationalises and decriminalises 279 minor provisions across various sectors