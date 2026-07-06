Chhattisgarh industry expands beyond mining, steel

RAIPUR: As India’s industrial outlook undergoes a tectonic shift, Chhattisgarh evidently leads by rewriting the rules of investor attraction. For decades, Indian states engaged in fierce bidding wars, using tax incentives and capital subsidies to lure manufacturing giants.

Chhattisgarh has charted a new course to transform ‘Investor Trust’ into an unbeatable ‘Industrial Edge’. However, with the corporation’s new mandate on speed, predictability, and operational freedom emerging, the state moved early to align itself with this changing investment landscape.

Building on its established strengths in mining and steel, Chhattisgarh is now expanding its industrial footprint across electronics, semiconductors, logistics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, food processing and advanced manufacturing, the officials said.

Over the past 18 months, this strategy has paid off handsomely, with the state securing a staggering Rs 8 lakh crore in new investment proposals.

Chhattisgarh’s institutional makeover is its status as the first state to implement Jan Vishwas 2.0. This landmark reform rationalises and decriminalises 279 minor provisions across various sectors.

“Governance should facilitate enterprise, not intimidate it,” becomes the guiding philosophy.