Delhi dowry death: She returned to work hoping to end marital taunts, but her hope was cut short

Akriti and Sikka had been in a relationship for two years before marrying on April 24. After taking a break for the wedding, she resumed her job as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur on July 1.

Amay said his sister had taken on the responsibility of supporting the family after their father's death, driven by a single goal of helping him become financially independent.

"After my father passed away, she did a lot for me. Her only dream was to see me settled," he said.

He alleged that although Sikka's family had agreed before the wedding that Akriti would continue working after marriage, they later changed their stand and objected to her employment. He further alleged that she was repeatedly taunted for not bringing household items such as a bed, sofa, wardrobe, refrigerator and air-conditioner from her parental home, and that indirect demands of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh were made.

Rather than asking her family to meet those demands, Akriti believed she could resolve the situation herself by continuing to work, her brother claimed.

The family initially believed the couple was experiencing ordinary marital disagreements. Amay said that when Akriti complained that she had been slapped on one occasion, elders from both families intervened in an attempt to reconcile the couple.

It was only on July 3, a day before her death, that she allegedly revealed the full extent of the physical abuse, threats and harassment she had endured over the previous weeks, he said.

Looking back, Amay said there had been signs that the family had failed to fully understand.

"She became quieter after marriage. We thought she was just exhausted and settling into the new environment. Whenever we asked, she would simply say everything is alright," he told PTI.

He said some of Akriti's childhood friends had also noticed a change in her demeanour, though she rarely spoke openly about her problems.

Investigators are examining a Google search for "how to die easily" recovered from Akriti's phone history as part of the probe.

Amay, however, alleged that Sikka exercised complete control over his sister's phone, frequently checking it and accusing her of infidelity over minor changes, including her password.

"He used to check everything. Even if her password changed accidentally, he would accuse her of having an affair, abuse her and beat her," he alleged.