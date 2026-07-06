Guwahati Diary | Sonowal unveils two books at literary event

Sonowal unveils two books at literary event
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled Assamese author Arup Kumar Dutta’s books—‘Leaves No Longer Green,’ published by HarperCollins India, and ‘The Beg,’ published by Assam Book Hive – at a literary event recently. Sonowal described ‘Leaves No Longer Green’ as a powerful historical novel that uncovers the brutal realities hidden behind Assam’s lush tea gardens during the 1860s. He said the novel chronicles the exploitation, bonded labour and suffering endured by thousands of workers lured to plantations under false promises. Referring to ‘The Beg,’ he said the novel offers an objective exploration of insurgency in the Northeast.
10 lakh students set to plant one crore saplings
Assam is preparing to launch one of India’s largest people-led green movements, “Amrit Brikshya Andolan”. From August 10 to 14, one crore saplings will be planted across the state by 10 lakh students. Each of them will plant 10 saplings. After the plantation drive, “Briksha Bandhu” certificates will be given to the young green champions to encourage them and recognise their efforts. Announcing the mega campaign, the state’s Minister for Environment and Forest Jayanta Malla Baruah said incentives would be provided to job card holders under VB-G-RAM-G to ensure the long-term survival and care of the plantations.
Transforming Assam into key aviation hub
The Assam government is working to fast-track major aviation infra projects. After a “very productive” meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu recently, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the two of them shared the vision of transforming the state into a key aviation and logistics hub of the Northeast. The meeting reviewed the status of six proposed greenfield airports at Silchar, Manas, Umrangso, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo, as well as a proposed heliport at Haflong. Sarma said the state completed most of the preparatory work for the proposed greenfield airport at Silchar.
Prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com