Guwahati Diary | Sonowal unveils two books at literary event

10 lakh students set to plant one crore saplings

Assam is preparing to launch one of India’s largest people-led green movements, “Amrit Brikshya Andolan”. From August 10 to 14, one crore saplings will be planted across the state by 10 lakh students. Each of them will plant 10 saplings. After the plantation drive, “Briksha Bandhu” certificates will be given to the young green champions to encourage them and recognise their efforts. Announcing the mega campaign, the state’s Minister for Environment and Forest Jayanta Malla Baruah said incentives would be provided to job card holders under VB-G-RAM-G to ensure the long-term survival and care of the plantations.