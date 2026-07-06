Heavy rain triggers massive landslide near Kwar power project site in J&K’s Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: The heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, burying several vehicles under mud, rocks and debris.

The Kwar power project, located on the Chenab River in Kishtwar, is being developed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL).

Several vehicles parked on the road near the project site, and many vehicles passing through the area, were buried under the massive mound of mud, rocks, and debris, which covered a large stretch of the road.

The landslides and mudslides also damaged a portion of the road. However, there are no immediate reports of casualties.

The administration has launched an operation to clear the debris from the road and make the road passable again.

According to officials, men and heavy machinery have been pressed into service to remove the debris and retrieve the stranded and buried vehicles. Authorities are also assessing whether the landslide caused any damage to construction equipment or infrastructure of the hydropower project.