Heavy rain triggers massive landslide near Kwar power project site in J&K’s Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: The heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, burying several vehicles under mud, rocks and debris.
The Kwar power project, located on the Chenab River in Kishtwar, is being developed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL).
Several vehicles parked on the road near the project site, and many vehicles passing through the area, were buried under the massive mound of mud, rocks, and debris, which covered a large stretch of the road.
The landslides and mudslides also damaged a portion of the road. However, there are no immediate reports of casualties.
The administration has launched an operation to clear the debris from the road and make the road passable again.
According to officials, men and heavy machinery have been pressed into service to remove the debris and retrieve the stranded and buried vehicles. Authorities are also assessing whether the landslide caused any damage to construction equipment or infrastructure of the hydropower project.
Meanwhile, the Kishtwar–Doda Highway was also blocked after heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood and mudslide at Prem Nagar, disrupting traffic on the route.
The officials said road clearance and restoration work are currently underway.
Union MoS PMO and local MP Dr Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, said he spoke to Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, after receiving news about flash flood water gushing into the premises of the under-construction 540 MW KWAR Hydroelectric Project.
“Luckily, there is no loss of life or property. A few of the project-related machines have also been removed without any damage,” he said.
“Overall, every component of the under-construction project remains intact without any damage whatsoever,” the Union Minister said.
The landslide occurred amid widespread rainfall across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Chenab Valley region.
According to a MeT official, from July 6-8, generally cloudy weather is expected with one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places, with heavy rain/ brief intense heavy showers/thunder at a few places in the Jammu region, mainly towards late afternoon/evening & late night/early morning hours.
There is a possibility of heavy rainfall/brief intense heavy showers during 6-8 July at a few places, generally towards afternoon and early morning hours.
"It may generate localised flash floods & landslides/mudslides at a few vulnerable places in the Chenab Valley and the Pir Panjal Range,” the official said.
The MeT has advised people to stay away from streams and landslides/mudslide prone areas.