India, Indonesia to scan QR bonhomie during PM visit

NEW DELHI: Amid the deepening strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, digital public infrastructure is likely to emerge as a key focus during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Indonesia starting from July 6 to 8, with the two countries expected to announce major initiatives covering cross-border payments, digital commerce and next-generation public technology.

At the core of the discussions is the proposed UPI–QRIS linkage, which is expected to enable seamless cross-border digital payments between India and Indonesia. The initiative is designed to facilitate faster, cheaper and more convenient transactions for travellers and businesses, while providing a significant boost to tourism, bilateral trade and digital commerce.

India’s digital partnership with Indonesia is now evolving beyond the sharing of successful models towards supporting the development of the country’s next-generation digital infrastructure. A government source, speaking a day ahead of the PM’s visit, said, “Indonesia’s ambitious Digital Nusantara initiative aims to create a unified and interoperable national digital infrastructure, and Indian technology expertise is emerging as an important partner in this journey.”

PM Modi will visit Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at a time when bilateral ties are expanding well beyond traditional areas of cooperation. Indonesia is increasingly viewing India not only as a strategic partner but also as a trusted source of technology, public policy expertise and development solutions.

Session on consumer laws

Amid growing global interest in consumer protection laws, India is set to participate in the 9th Session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE) on Consumer Protection Law and Policy. Organised by the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), will be held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva from July 6 to 8.