Insider track | Deka gets Delhi talking about J&K

Deka gets Delhi talking about J&K
Fresh whispers suggest that Jammu & Kashmir could witness a change at the Lok Niwas in the coming months. Former IB chief Tapan Deka’s name is cropping up in discussions for the Lieutenant Governor’s post, should such a vacancy arise. The buzz follows reports that incumbent Manoj Sinha is keen to return to active politics in Uttar Pradesh or assume a role at the Centre, though there is no official confirmation. Insiders say Deka’s long experience in handling sensitive security assignments makes him a strong contender for the strategically important position. Meanwhile, there’s also talk of a wider gubernatorial reshuffle involving North-Eastern states, with seasoned former bureaucrats expected to figure prominently in the exercise.
Mood swing in reshuffle that was not
The prospect of a Union Cabinet reshuffle now appears remote, at least before the Monsoon Session. Several members of the Union Council of Ministers, whose names figured prominently in the rumour mill, have breathed a sigh of relief. An equal number of hopeful BJP MPs from both Houses, meanwhile, are said to be nursing disappointment. The episode has reinforced an old belief in BJP circles: the Modi government rarely follows a script that becomes public chatter. As one party insider quipped, the surest way to survive a reshuffle may be to have your name prominently featured in speculative reports, because the eventual outcome often turns out to be exactly the opposite.
Culture secretary’s surprise leap
Bureaucratic brows shot up when Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, a 1994-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was elected the first Indian Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Few expected the nominee to emerge from the Culture Ministry rather than the Finance Ministry, given FATF’s mandate. Insiders believe the development signals far more than diplomatic prestige. Aggarwal’s elevation is being viewed as a possible precursor to a more influential economic assignment within the government. With global financial governance added to his credentials, buzz is that he may soon get a key Finance Ministry role or another strategic economic portfolio.
Retirement can wait for senior babus
In New Delhi’s power structure, retirement often marks a transition rather than exit. That perception is fuelling speculation over the future of two senior administrators—ONGC chairman Arun Kumar Singh and Railway Board chairman and CEO Satish Kumar—as their tenures end. Singh is set to retire in December, while Kumar completes his extended tenure at the end of August. Insiders say both are under consideration for key post-retirement assignments, ranging from regulatory and advisory positions to strategic institutional roles. The expectation stems from a familiar pattern in the Modi government, which has frequently redeployed experienced administrators where policy continuity and institutional memory are held valuable. Few in official circles believe the seasoned hands will be allowed to fade away from government.
Visible messaging: Who put it there?
If public buses and transport vehicles now carry the message “Be Kind to Animals” in multiple languages, former Union minister Maneka Gandhi deserves part of the credit. Speaking to women journalists at the Indian Women’s Press Corps, Gandhi revealed that she had personally suggested the idea to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who readily accepted it. She believes such visible messaging can gradually reshape public attitudes towards compassion for animals and improve their safety on roads. Gandhi drew parallels with the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign the prime minister launched during her tenure as women and child development minister, arguing that repeated public messaging helped transform social attitudes.