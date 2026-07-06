Insider track | Deka gets Delhi talking about J&K

Mood swing in reshuffle that was not

The prospect of a Union Cabinet reshuffle now appears remote, at least before the Monsoon Session. Several members of the Union Council of Ministers, whose names figured prominently in the rumour mill, have breathed a sigh of relief. An equal number of hopeful BJP MPs from both Houses, meanwhile, are said to be nursing disappointment. The episode has reinforced an old belief in BJP circles: the Modi government rarely follows a script that becomes public chatter. As one party insider quipped, the surest way to survive a reshuffle may be to have your name prominently featured in speculative reports, because the eventual outcome often turns out to be exactly the opposite.