Man kills girlfriend, buries body in Ranchi on suspicion of cheating

A man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 18-year-old girlfriend to death and burying her body on the banks of the Kanchi river in Jharkhand's Ranchi district after suspecting her of cheating on him, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on June 17, but the victim, Hissi Kumari's body was recovered on June 23. The accused, identified as 18-year-old Chetan Munda, was arrested on Saturday.

Police also recovered the victim's mobile phone from the accused, Ranchi (Rural) SP Gaurav Goswami said.

During interrogation, Munda told investigators that he had seen his girlfriend with another man from their village on June 12, leading him to suspect that she was involved with someone else.

According to police, Munda called Kumari to the riverside on June 17, where the two got into an argument after she told him that she did not want to continue the relationship.

In a fit of rage, Munda allegedly strangled her to death before burying her body in a six-foot-deep pit on the river bank, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)