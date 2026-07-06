Modi arrives in Indonesia on three-nation tour to deepen strategic ties in Indo-Pacific

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday on the first leg of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Australia and New Zealand, with a strong focus on bolstering India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR vision and strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was accompanied by four cabinet ministers, underlining the importance Jakarta attaches to the visit.

Before departing from New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the tour reflected India's commitment to strengthening regional partnerships and advancing a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.” “My visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen our Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.

MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's framework for promoting regional security, connectivity and shared prosperity.

Highlighting the growing partnership with Indonesia, Modi recalled that the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his 2018 visit to Jakarta.

“This would be my first bilateral visit since the elevation of our ties and comes after President Prabowo's State Visit to India as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025,” he said. “India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership.”