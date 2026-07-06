Modi arrives in Indonesia on three-nation tour to deepen strategic ties in Indo-Pacific

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday on the first leg of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Australia and New Zealand, with a strong focus on bolstering India’s Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR vision and strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific.
Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was accompanied by four cabinet ministers, underlining the importance Jakarta attaches to the visit.
Before departing from New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the tour reflected India's commitment to strengthening regional partnerships and advancing a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.” “My visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen our Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.
MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's framework for promoting regional security, connectivity and shared prosperity.
Highlighting the growing partnership with Indonesia, Modi recalled that the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his 2018 visit to Jakarta.
“This would be my first bilateral visit since the elevation of our ties and comes after President Prabowo's State Visit to India as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025,” he said. “India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership.”
During the visit, Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora and accompany President Prabowo to the historic Prambanan Temple complex near Yogyakarta, Indonesia's largest Hindu temple and a symbol of the enduring cultural links between the two countries.
The visit is also expected to significantly expand defence and maritime cooperation. Both sides are likely to build on the 2018 Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The stationing of an Indonesian Liaison Officer at India's Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and the allocation of training slots for Indonesian cadets at the National Defence Academy and Defence Services Staff College are expected to strengthen maritime domain awareness and defence capacity building.
Economic cooperation will also feature prominently. Indonesia has emerged as India's second-largest trading partner in ASEAN, with bilateral trade reaching US$24.78 billion in 2025-26. More than 130 Indian companies currently operate across sectors in Indonesia
The two leaders are also expected to discuss collaboration in critical minerals, with Indonesia accounting for around 21 per cent of global nickel reserves and ranking among the world's leading producers of copper, bauxite and tin. Food security, agricultural cooperation and affordable healthcare are also expected to be key agenda items, with India supporting Indonesia through wheat seed supplies, agricultural technology and discussions on supplying affordable generic medicines under a government-to-government framework.
After concluding his engagements in Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne for talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before heading to Auckland for the final leg of his tour at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.