'MSMEs being strangled': Rahul Gandhi alleges transport rules hurting small bus, truck body-builders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Centre of framing transport regulations that are crippling small bus and truck body-building workshops, alleging that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are being "deliberately strangled" instead of being supported.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared a video on social media of his recent visit to a bus and truck body-building workshop in Jaipur, where he interacted with artisans and manufacturers and heard their concerns.

"Sheets of iron... welding sparks... the sound of hammers... amidst all this, artisans forge India's future through their hard work and skill. In the local bus and truck body-building workshops of Jaipur, one witnesses an India that creates both employment and the nation's momentum with its own hands," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi along with the video.