NCW takes suo motu cognizance of minor’s rape, murder in Baruipur, asks police for action taken report

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old minor girl in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and the subsequent incidents of mob violence.
Expressing grave concern over the incident, the Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Director General of Police, West Bengal, within seven days.
The Commission has sought details regarding the registration of the FIR under the appropriate provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, the immediate arrest of all persons involved in the alleged rape and murder, and the progress of the investigation.
The Commission has further sought details of the investigation into the subsequent mob lynching, action taken against all those involved, an inquiry into any lapses in policing and preventive measures, the conduct of a comprehensive forensic and post-mortem examination, and the medical, psychological, legal and compensation support extended to the victim’s family.
"The National Commission for Women follows a Zero Tolerance policy towards crimes against women and girls and has called for a swift, impartial, and comprehensive investigation, with stringent action against all those responsible in accordance with the law," a statement said.
Body of the 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat of the Baruipur area on Sunday morning. According to police, the girl went missing on Saturday afternoon after she left home to buy a gift for her friend's birthday. Family members of the girl alleged that four persons had forcibly taken her away. A suspect, who was allegedly seen with those who were allegedly involved in the case, was lynched by the angry mob as violent protests rocked the area following the recovery of the body.
The angry crowd also blocked the railway tracks, disrupting train services in the Sealdah-Namkhana line for more than an hour. The protesters also blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar road for five hours, prompting the intervention of Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari.
The protesters hurled stones at the police team that arrived at the site. Police had to resort to lathi charge to bring the situation under control. The protestors have alleged that the culprits were associated with the local BJP leadership, which is why no arrests have been made in the case yet. The situation came under control after the CM called the father of the victim and promised action.