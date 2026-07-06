NCW takes suo motu cognizance of minor’s rape, murder in Baruipur, asks police for action taken report

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old minor girl in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and the subsequent incidents of mob violence.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, the Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Director General of Police, West Bengal, within seven days.

The Commission has sought details regarding the registration of the FIR under the appropriate provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, the immediate arrest of all persons involved in the alleged rape and murder, and the progress of the investigation.

The Commission has further sought details of the investigation into the subsequent mob lynching, action taken against all those involved, an inquiry into any lapses in policing and preventive measures, the conduct of a comprehensive forensic and post-mortem examination, and the medical, psychological, legal and compensation support extended to the victim’s family.

"The National Commission for Women follows a Zero Tolerance policy towards crimes against women and girls and has called for a swift, impartial, and comprehensive investigation, with stringent action against all those responsible in accordance with the law," a statement said.