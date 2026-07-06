Nida Khan gets bail in Nashik TCS sexual harassment case; no relief for co-accused

NASHIK: A court here on Monday granted bail to TCS employee Nida Khan in one of the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion cases at the IT firm's unit in north Maharashtra's Nashik city, two months after her arrest, but denied a similar relief to co-accused Danish Shaikh.

Additional Sessions Judge (Nashik Road court) K G Joshi, in his order, noted that accusations against Shaikh's appears to be "grave in nature".

"Considering the nature of punishment, possibility of tampering (with) evidence, fleeing away from justice, threatening the witnesses, (and) emotionally black-mailing (them), can not be ruled out," the Judge observed while rejecting his bail plea.

However, a reasoned court order on Khan's bail was not available yet. A third accused in the case, Tausif Akhtar -- who was also granted bail.

After being on the run for days, Khan was arrested on May 7 from a rented flat in the Naregaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra following a joint operation by law enforcement agencies.

She had been absconding for nearly 25 days after the case came to light based on complaints from junior female staffers at the IT firm's unit in Nashik.