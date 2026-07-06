No pay parity for medical interns despite reminders to oversight commission

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) appears to be dilly-dallying on the issue of pay parity for all undergraduate medical interns, according to an RTI.

This is despite the Union Health Ministry twice writing to the NMC, which regulates medical education in the country, to “examine” the issue of pay parity, a burning issue with medical students of both public and private colleges. In February, the NMC accepted that there is no stipend parity and that an amendment is needed in accordance with statutory process.

However, in an RTI response, dated June 30, the NMC said, “As and when the regulations are revised or amended, the inputs will be sought from stakeholders.” The response was to RTI activist Dr KV Babu’s query on what communication has been shared from the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), an autonomous board under the NMC, which regulates undergraduate medical education, to the Medical Education Policy Sectionunder the health ministry or by the NMC to the board.