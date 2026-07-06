Punjab leaders slam Centre over 'Satluj' removed from ZEE5; call it 'assault on truth'

CHANDIGARH: Slamming the BJP-led Union government over the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj from an OTT platform, political leaders across party lines and Sikh bodies in Punjab said the movie compels India to confront one of the state's "darkest chapters" and that history must be faced with honesty, not buried through censorship.

Meanwhile, the full film is allegedly being circulated in several WhatsApp groups, according to reports from online users.

Originally titled Punjab 95 and based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, the Honey Trehan-directed film was released in India on streaming platform ZEE5 on Friday. However, it became unavailable on the platform just two days later despite being released without any cuts.

On Sunday evening, ZEE5 said in a statement: "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

In the film, Dosanjh portrays Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab over a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994 before disappearing in 1995. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

The film has faced repeated hurdles. In 2023, it was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official explanation from the organisers.

The social drama also ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reportedly sought an unprecedented 127 cuts. The delay in obtaining certification forced the makers to postpone its release. Under its original title Punjab 95, the film was slated for a worldwide release on February 7, 2025, without any cuts except in India, but that release also did not take place.

Criticising the removal of the film from ZEE5, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was "shocked and saddened" by the "arbitrary removal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India".

"This is not mere censorship, it is an assault on our collective memory, truth and freedom of expression. I strongly condemn this move. Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression. A powerful film that courageously unveils Punjab's painful history and honours the supreme sacrifice of S. Jaswant Singh Ji Khalra cannot be silenced this way," he said in a post on X.