'Self-styled vishwaguru's stony silence' on Netanyahu's remark betrays Indian ethos: Cong slams PM Modi

The Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "stone-cold silence" of the "self-styled, award-hungry Vishwaguru" on Israel's actions was "unconscionable" and amounted to a betrayal of India's civilisational heritage.

The opposition party's statement came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited support from India, countering American Vice President J D Vance's remarks that the US was its sole powerful ally.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Mr Netanyahu is wrong. Undoubtedly, Israel is embedded in the Modani empire and Mr Narendra Modi is blindly devoted to him. But crores of Indians condemn Israel's genocide in Gaza that has not spared even children, its forcible dispossession and displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, its heavy aerial bombardments of Iran that has included targeted assassinations, and its brutal military offensive in southern Lebanon. These are all assaults on humanity itself".

"The self-styled, award-hungry Vishwaguru's stony silence on Israel's actions is a betrayal of India's civilisational ethos and values. It is simply unconscionable," Ramesh asserted.