Sixth indigenous Project 17A stealth frigate, INS Mahendragiri, to join Navy this week

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy will commission INS Mahendragiri, the sixth of seven indigenous Project 17A stealth frigates, at Visakhapatnam on Saturday, adding another advanced frontline warship to its fleet as China steadily expands its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), the 6,670-tonne guided missile frigate was delivered to the Navy on April 30 after completing sea trials. It will join the Eastern Fleet under the Eastern Naval Command.

The commissioning marks another milestone in the Navy’s indigenous warship-building programme, which has gathered pace over the past year. INS Taragiri was commissioned in April, while INS Dunagiri joined the fleet last month. With Mahendragiri, only one Project 17A frigate remains to be inducted.

Designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the Nilgiri-class frigates are a significant upgrade over the earlier Shivalik class. They feature reduced radar and infrared signatures, improved survivability and greater automation, enabling lower crew requirements and better combat efficiency.

The frigate is armed with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare weapons, advanced electronic warfare systems and an integrated combat management system. Powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, it combines high speed with long endurance for sustained blue-water operations.