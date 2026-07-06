Two Assam Rifles personnel killed in militant ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul

GUWAHATI: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and several others injured after suspected militants ambushed a patrol in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday, triggering a counter-operation by security forces.
The attack took place around 1.30 pm at Nungshangkong, about 15 km from Ukhrul town.
The Assam Rifles later identified the slain personnel as Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh. In a statement, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and all ranks of the force paid "solemn tribute" to the two soldiers and expressed deep condolences to their families, saying they made the "supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."
Defence sources said the injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital, while security forces launched an operation to track down the attackers.
"The people who carried out the attack have been pursued. A firefight is continuously going on with them," a senior defence official told The New Indian Express.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the killings, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Ukhrul Police Station, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
"The government will not tolerate such brutal violence and will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities. Those responsible for the murders will be arrested and punished as per the law of the land," he said.
State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam also mourned the deaths, saying such acts of violence would only hamper efforts to restore lasting peace and normalcy in the ethnic strife-hit state.
"The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining law and order, and I am confident that all those responsible will be identified and brought to justice strictly in accordance with the law," he said.
The Naga-majority Ukhrul district has witnessed several incidents of violence since February. Tensions escalated after the alleged assault of a Naga villager by a group of Kuki miscreants, leading to civilian deaths, arson and road blockades.
Meanwhile, two civilians, including an eight-year-old girl, were injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at Thingkhojang village in Kangpokpi district on Sunday evening.
The injured, Nengneichong Kipgen (56) and Lamneingah Kipgen (8), were shifted to Imphal for treatment.
In protest against the firing, the Kuki CSO Working Committee, South West Sadar Hills, called a 24-hour shutdown along National Highway-37.
Separately, the chief minister handed over financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 26 internally displaced persons (IDPs) suffering from chronic illnesses, including kidney disease and cancer, at a relief camp.
Singh said the assistance was intended to ease their hardships and assured that the government would continue extending support to displaced persons battling serious health conditions.