Two Assam Rifles personnel killed in militant ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul

GUWAHATI: Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and several others injured after suspected militants ambushed a patrol in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday, triggering a counter-operation by security forces.

The attack took place around 1.30 pm at Nungshangkong, about 15 km from Ukhrul town.

The Assam Rifles later identified the slain personnel as Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh. In a statement, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera and all ranks of the force paid "solemn tribute" to the two soldiers and expressed deep condolences to their families, saying they made the "supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Defence sources said the injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital, while security forces launched an operation to track down the attackers.

"The people who carried out the attack have been pursued. A firefight is continuously going on with them," a senior defence official told The New Indian Express.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the killings, which occurred under the jurisdiction of Ukhrul Police Station, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The government will not tolerate such brutal violence and will not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities. Those responsible for the murders will be arrested and punished as per the law of the land," he said.