After Philippines & Vietnam, BrahMos export queue swells; Indonesia inks pact, UAE in talks

NEW DELHI: A missile with no foreign buyer until 2022 now has two contracted customers, a third in the pipeline and at least half a dozen countries in the queue.

The BrahMos, the only supersonic cruise missile available for export anywhere in the world, has emerged as the flagship of India’s defence export push, with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked with Indonesia on Tuesday marking the latest step in a rapidly expanding footprint.

The Philippines opened the account with a $375-million contract for shore-based anti-ship missile batteries in 2022 and has since taken deliveries. Vietnam came next, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirming at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore earlier this year that the deal, estimated at around $629 million, had “already been signed, probably not publicly announced”.

Indonesia is now set to become the third customer. The newly signed MoU between BrahMos Aerospace and the Indonesian defence ministry provides the overarching framework for phased procurement of two batteries estimated at around $200 million, with formal contracts to follow, sources in the defence establishment said.

A battery typically comprises four mobile autonomous launchers and 12 ready-to-fire missiles, backed by command posts, radars and support vehicles, though configurations vary between land-based regiments and coastal defence batteries.