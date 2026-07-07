Amid infighting in Punjab Congress, Bhupesh Baghel meets state leaders

When asked by reporters on his arrival in Chandigarh on Monday about the state president issue, Baghel had said he be given two-three days time after which he will brief.

He had said he would be meeting working presidents, office bearers and district unit presidents and later senior leaders of the party.

On Tuesday, when asked that no one from the "Channi group" has come to meet him, Baghel quipped, "What did I say yesterday, I am here this week. Give me 2-3 days time and then I will speak to you. Give me time and allow me to work and then I will get back."

Verka told reporters that all issues will be resolved.

"There is no problem at all and things will be resolved," he said.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa had admitted that there may be some problems within the state unit but assured that all will be sorted out.

There is nothing that cannot be sorted out, Bajwa had stressed.

On Tuesday, he told PTI Videos that all issues will be resolved and also suggested party leaders that whatever be their issues they should ensure that no one crosses the "Lakshman rekha".

Bajwa also said that in Congress there is more internal democracy.

Among national parties, Congress or BJP has ruled for long.

In BJP, there is less internal democracy.

If anyone even slightly crosses the limit they dont forgive.

In our party there is more internal democracy, he said.

"People of Punjab want change and viable alternative is Congress. If we are together then people will see towards us. When we form government, only then can anyone become chief minister, deputy chief minister and hold other positions. If we dont live up to people's expectations, then we have to sit in the opposition," he said.

Without directly referring to some leaders seeking change of state president, Bajwa said, there is no problem in aspiring.

But no such action should be taken that it becomes topic of discussion in people.

He said Channi is like a younger brother.

"We have the best of relationships. Differences are there there in every party. But they should not go out," he said.

Speaking generally, he said if a situation warrants where any state leader may need to make any a sacrifice in party's interest, there is no loss in that.

It is a general thing I am saying and not referring to any one in particular, he clarified.

He also felt that whatever be the "irritants" the party should deal with them at the earliest as barely few months are left for Punjab polls.

"I held a detailed discussion with Baghel on Monday and told him that whatever can be resolved at his level he should try to do that. There will be some things which may need involvement of party senior leadership that can be done," he said and gave analogy like some things are dealt at the level of lower courts while some may need intervention of higher court, which he implied was the party high command.

"What I feel is that we have few months left for polls and people of Punjab are wanting a change as they are fed up with this government. The biggest issue today is deteriorating law and order situation in the state. There is drug issue," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)