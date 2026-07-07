BRICS adopts Guwahati Declaration to strengthen cooperation against illicit drug trafficking

GUWAHATI: The BRICS nations on Tuesday adopted the Guwahati Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation to prevent and combat illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organised crime.
The declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the two-day BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting in Guwahati.
The member countries agreed to enhance the timely exchange of information, intelligence and best practices in line with national laws and international obligations. They also stressed the need to promote innovative technologies, digital tools and data-driven approaches to strengthen law enforcement and regulatory efforts against illicit drug trafficking.
The declaration expressed concern over the changing nature of the global drug trade, including the proliferation of synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances, the diversion of precursor chemicals, the misuse of emerging technologies and virtual assets, and the growing use of maritime routes and digital platforms by transnational criminal networks.
The BRICS countries also underlined the importance of expanding specialised initiatives aimed at reducing drug demand, promoting healthy lifestyles and protecting vulnerable groups, particularly children and youth, through evidence-based, comprehensive and people-centric approaches.
According to a government statement, the member nations emphasised the need to strengthen preventive measures alongside enforcement to effectively address the growing challenge of drug abuse.
During the meeting, India urged BRICS drug law enforcement agencies to build a partnership based on speed, mutual trust and seamless real-time intelligence sharing that transcends borders and enables decisive action against transnational drug syndicates.
Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Anurag Garg said India follows a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and has adopted a three-year roadmap (2026-2029) based on a network-centric approach. The strategy focuses on dismantling entire criminal networks, preventing drug abuse through mass awareness campaigns, and strengthening treatment, de-addiction and rehabilitation measures.
Delegates from the member countries reviewed the drug situation in their respective nations and participated in thematic sessions on emerging global challenges. Discussions focused on leveraging digital technologies for real-time drug interdiction, countering trafficking through the darknet, tackling the growing threat posed by new psychoactive substances, and securing global supply chains against precursor diversion and chemical leakage.
India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
BRICS continues to serve as a key platform for consultation and cooperation on issues of regional and global significance, including global political and economic governance.