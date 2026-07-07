BRICS adopts Guwahati Declaration to strengthen cooperation against illicit drug trafficking

GUWAHATI: The BRICS nations on Tuesday adopted the Guwahati Declaration, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation to prevent and combat illicit drug trafficking and related transnational organised crime.

The declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the two-day BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting in Guwahati.

The member countries agreed to enhance the timely exchange of information, intelligence and best practices in line with national laws and international obligations. They also stressed the need to promote innovative technologies, digital tools and data-driven approaches to strengthen law enforcement and regulatory efforts against illicit drug trafficking.

The declaration expressed concern over the changing nature of the global drug trade, including the proliferation of synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances, the diversion of precursor chemicals, the misuse of emerging technologies and virtual assets, and the growing use of maritime routes and digital platforms by transnational criminal networks.