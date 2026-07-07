Centre forms panel to review OTT removal of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' amid political backlash

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Union government has constituted a committee to examine the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj from an OTT platform on national security grounds, citing concerns it could be exploited to garner support for the pro-Khalistan movement amid a political row in Punjab, which heads to polls in 2027.

Originally titled Punjab 95, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The move comes amid criticism from political parties and several prominent personalities in Punjab over its removal.

Political parties across Punjab, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with several prominent personalities, had criticised the Centre over the film's removal from the OTT platform.

The development comes days after the film was quietly taken off the Zee5 platform's release schedule following government intervention.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has now referred Satluj to the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), constituted under Rule 14 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to examine the film's content.

The move came a day after the ministry directed OTT platform Zee5 to take down the film under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Sources said the matter is now being examined by the IDC, which is part of the government's oversight mechanism for OTT platforms and digital publishers and is empowered to make recommendations to the Central Government on content-related complaints.