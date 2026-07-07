Centre forms panel to review OTT removal of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' amid political backlash

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Union government has constituted a committee to examine the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj from an OTT platform on national security grounds, citing concerns it could be exploited to garner support for the pro-Khalistan movement amid a political row in Punjab, which heads to polls in 2027.
Originally titled Punjab 95, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The move comes amid criticism from political parties and several prominent personalities in Punjab over its removal.
Political parties across Punjab, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with several prominent personalities, had criticised the Centre over the film's removal from the OTT platform.
The development comes days after the film was quietly taken off the Zee5 platform's release schedule following government intervention.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has now referred Satluj to the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), constituted under Rule 14 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to examine the film's content.
The move came a day after the ministry directed OTT platform Zee5 to take down the film under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
Sources said the matter is now being examined by the IDC, which is part of the government's oversight mechanism for OTT platforms and digital publishers and is empowered to make recommendations to the Central Government on content-related complaints.
The IDC comprises representatives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Defence, along with representatives from other ministries or domain experts that the MIB may include. It is headed by an authorised officer appointed by the MIB, of at least the rank of Joint Secretary.
Acting on an appeal submitted by Punjab BJP Kewal Singh Dhillon to the Union government on Sunday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed that the matter be referred to a three-member review committee.
"Punjab's cinema and its artists represent the voice, history and cultural identity of our people. When serious concerns were raised by members of the Punjabi film industry and the public over the manner in which Satluj was removed from OTT. I felt it was my responsibility to place the matter before the Central Government," Dhillon said.
"I welcome the Centre's prompt decision to refer the issue to a review committee. Due process, transparency and respect for Punjab's cultural and creative voices must always go hand in hand. I am confident that the committee will conduct a comprehensive review, and I remain committed to standing with Punjab's artists and the people of Punjab on this issue," he added.
Dhillon further said that while the rule of law must always be upheld, it is equally important that the genuine concerns of Punjab's film fraternity and the wider public receive a fair and objective hearing. He added that BJP Punjab would continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders to help ensure an expeditious and just resolution of the matter.
The Honey Trehan-directed film was released without any cuts, but on Sunday evening the platform issued a statement informing viewers that it was no longer available in India.
"In light of the current developments, 'Satluj' will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity," the streamer had said in a statement.
In the film, Dosanjh essays the role of Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994 before disappearing in 1995.
In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted of his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.
In 2023, the film was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.
The social drama ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had reportedly asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts. The delay in obtaining certification forced the makers to postpone its planned release.
Under its earlier title, Punjab 95, the film was slated for a worldwide release on February 7, 2025, without any cuts, except in India. That release, however, also did not take place.