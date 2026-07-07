Child exploitation horrific crime, don't want such content on our apps: Meta cites anti-CSAM steps amid govt notice

Meta on Tuesday detailed the measures it has taken to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation on its platforms after the Centre issued a notice over reports of Instagram advertisements allegedly promoting child sexual exploitative and abuse material (CSEAM).

In a blog post, the company described child exploitation as a "horrific crime" and said it works every day to identify and remove such content across its platforms.

"We're aware of recent news reports about Instagram ads in India that violated our policies against child exploitation. We want to be clear: we take these concerns seriously, we never want this content on our platforms, and we're committed to improving our efforts to combat it," Meta said.

The company rejected allegations that it knowingly targeted users with advertisements featuring children based on inappropriate interests.

"It is categorically inaccurate to suggest that we knowingly and deliberately target ads featuring children to people based on an inappropriate interest. Quite the opposite; we use technology to identify accounts that have shown potentially suspicious activity related to children, and we automatically removed over four million of these accounts last year," it said.